Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records two doubles

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Thursday against the Rays.

Bogaerts drove both of his doubles off the wall with authority, one pulled down the left field line and the other hit to straight away center field. The fact that he drove the ball in the air and with power is an encouraging sign after he ended the 2017 season with a disappointing .130 ISO. While no conclusions can be drawn from one game, Bogaerts' Opening Day performance is reason to be optimistic that he will provide more power production this season.