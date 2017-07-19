Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains out Wednesday

Bogaerts (hand) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts is dealing with a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand, and will remain out of the lineup for the second straight game. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward, but could wind up missing a couple more games while he heals from this injury. In his place, Deven Marrero draws the start at short while Brock Holt mans the hot corner for Wednesday's affair.