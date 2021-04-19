Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

With Boston's annual Patriots Day game starting at 11:10 a.m. local time, manager Alex Cora likely just wanted to give Bogaerts some maintenance due to the quick turnaround from Sunday's doubleheader. Bogaerts started in both ends of the twin bill, going a collective 1-for-6 on the day. Marwin Gonzalez will spell Bogaerts at shortstop in the series finale.