Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns from two-game breather

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts had missed the previous two games with a hand injury suffered when he was hit by a pitch July 6. He had gone 4-for-26 over seven games after getting hit by the pitch, so manager John Farrell gave him a two-game breather. Bogaerts was dropped to sixth in the batting order Thursday as part of a lineup adjustment the manager initiated to jolt the Red Sox out of a recent offensive funk.