Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to action
Bogaerts (ankle) was activated from the disabled list Friday.
Bogaerts was on a tear to start the season, hitting .368/.400/.711 through nine games, before being derailed by a small crack in his ankle bone. He's back in the lineup Friday, hitting in his usual fifth spot. Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain to clear a roster spot for Bogaerts.
