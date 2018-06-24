Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup
Bogaerts (finger) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bogaerts sprained his left index finger while sliding into second base Friday and was held out Saturday as a result, but the injury will end up costing him just the lone start. The 25-year-old is batting .275/.337/.487 with four home runs and two stolen bases this month and has been a top-12 player at his position to date this season despite missing a couple weeks in April.
