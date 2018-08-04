Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Saturday

Bogaerts (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat fifth against the Yankees on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bogaerts was able to enter Friday's game as a defensive replacement and will return to the starting lineup after suffering a wrist injury during Tuesday's game. Across 90 games this year, he's hit .275/.342/.513 with 16 home runs, 65 RBI and two stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories