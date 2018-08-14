Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Bogaerts (finger) is back in action Tuesday against the Phillies, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts sat out Sunday's game against the Orioles with a jammed finger, but the issue was evidently not a significant one, as he's back in the lineup following Monday's off day. The shortstop has three steals and a .933 OPS over his last 10 games.

