Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Bogaerts (finger) is back in action Tuesday against the Phillies, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bogaerts sat out Sunday's game against the Orioles with a jammed finger, but the issue was evidently not a significant one, as he's back in the lineup following Monday's off day. The shortstop has three steals and a .933 OPS over his last 10 games.
