Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with two doubles in a 9-1 loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Bogaerts tagged New York starter Jameson Taillon for doubles in the fourth and sixth, but Boston was unable to capitalize on either scoring opportunity. He was lifted for pinch hitter Michael Chavis in the eighth which is a bit concerning given Bogaerts has been dealing with a sore wrist of late, though the replacement could have been precautionary due to Sunday's blowout.