Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched due to illness
Bogaerts was scratched from the lineup Monday due to an illness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It's certainly positive news that Bogaerts was scratched from the lineup due to an illness and not a reemergence of the hand injury that plagued him last week. The star shortstop should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
