Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Monday's lineup

Bogaerts was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Monday's game against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts missed a couple of games last week with a sprained hand, but the reason for his removal from Monday's lineup has not been announced. Deven Marrero will take over at shortstop.

