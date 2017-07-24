Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Bogaerts was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Monday's game against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts missed a couple of games last week with a sprained hand, but the reason for his removal from Monday's lineup has not been announced. Deven Marrero will take over at shortstop.
