Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and two stolen bases Thursday in a 4-2 win against Cleveland.

Bogaerts notched the biggest hit of of the night, slugging a three-run homer to center field in the sixth inning that was the turning point in the win. The All-Star shortstop also swiped multiple bags in the contest for the first time this season, and he's already surpassed last year's total by stealing seven bases. Bogaerts ranks fifth among qualified major-league hitters with a .318 average on the campaign.