Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a run scored, a stolen base and two walks in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts has gotten aboard in seven of his last eight plate appearances, thanks mostly to his five walks in that span. The shortstop also added a stolen base for the second consecutive game. Bogaerts is batting .326/.383/.605 with three homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and two steals in 14 games this year.