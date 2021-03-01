Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Bogaerts will be shut down for a few days due to a sore throwing shoulder, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

According to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, Cora noted that Bogaerts was feeling a little banged up upon reporting to camp last week after he accelerated his throwing program this offseason due to COVID-19-related restrictions in his native Aruba. The Red Sox are hopeful that a brief rest period is all Bogaerts will need to overcome his bout with shoulder soreness, and Cora said he doesn't think the shortstop is in any danger of not being ready for Opening Day, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Bogaerts remained exceptional at the plate with a .300/.364/.502 slash line in 225 plate appearances, but the overall decline of the Boston lineup contributed to him finishing with relatively disappointing totals of 36 runs and 28 RBI over 56 games.