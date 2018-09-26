Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits out for Game 2 of twin bill

Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts will sit after going 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored during the team's 19-3 victory in Game 1. The shortstop is now sitting at 22 homers and 100 RBI on the season, both career-best marks. Tzu-Wei Lin is starting at shortstop in his stead.