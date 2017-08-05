Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sitting Saturday

Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

This marks the second absence in four games for Bogaerts, who has slumped to a .178/.221/.219 line to begin the second half. It's not like Bogaerts is on the verge of an outright benching, but with Eduardo Nunez swinging a red-hot bat since his arrival to Boston, the Red Sox can afford to rest Bogaerts a bit more. He battled fatigue down the stretch last season.