Bogaerts (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter during Friday's spring game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts was brought along slowly to begin spring training after he reported soreness in his right shoulder March 1. However, manager Alex Cora confirmed that the 28-year-old will take his first in-game at-bats against Tampa Bay on Friday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the field, but Bogaerts has said that he thinks he'll be ready for Opening Day.