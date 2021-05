Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Philadelphia.

The star shortstop plated Boston's second run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. He later swatted the first of back-to-back Red Sox home runs with a solo shot to right field. Bogaerts has been among baseball's elite hitters this season, slashing .345/.402/.602 with 10 homers, 30 RBI and four stolen bases.