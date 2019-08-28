Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs 28th homer

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

Bogaerts launched a 435-foot shot to center field for his 28th home run in the fifth inning. He also doubled and scored in the seventh. The 26-year-old ranks third in the majors with 45 doubles this season while slashing .308/.386/.562 in 578 plate appearances.

