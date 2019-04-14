Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs Boston to victory
Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
Bogaerts got the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, and he put the game on ice in the eighth with a three-run blast to center, his second homer of the season. The 26-year-old has shown a good mix of contact and power so far in 2019 and is batting .308 with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI over 15 contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...