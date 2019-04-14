Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs Boston to victory

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Bogaerts got the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, and he put the game on ice in the eighth with a three-run blast to center, his second homer of the season. The 26-year-old has shown a good mix of contact and power so far in 2019 and is batting .308 with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI over 15 contests.