Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Slugs homer Sunday
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts blasted his 16th home run of the season in the first inning, followed by an RBI groundout to the pitcher in the third. He's been hot at the dish of late as he's recorded a base knock in nine of his last 10 games, collecting four home runs and an eye-popping 20 RBI over that span. He's hitting .319 through 13 games to begin the month of July.
