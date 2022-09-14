Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's extra-inning loss against the Yankees.
Bogaerts lifted a fly ball 332 feet off Pesky's Pole at Fenway Park with nobody on base to put the Red Sox on top 4-3. The solo shot was Bogaerts' 14th on the season and second in the month of September. He has been hot at the dish, batting .436 (17-for-39) this month.
