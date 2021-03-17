Bogaerts (shoulder) will start at shortstop Wednesday for the first time this spring, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts has been limited to DH duty since making his spring debut last Friday, but he is set to see his first action in the field in Wednesday's contest. Barring any setbacks over the next couple weeks, expect Bogaerts to occupy the starting shortstop spot come Opening Day.

