Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Stays hot ahead of series finale

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and another run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The hottest hitter in the Boston lineup, Bogaerts has now churned out nine extra-base hits in his last 14 starts, amassing a .400/.438/.700 slash line over that stretch. He'll look to keep wielding a hot bat while starting at shortstop and serving as Boston's cleanup hitter in Sunday's series finale, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.