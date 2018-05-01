Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Stays hot
Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 10-6 win over Kansas City.
Bogaerts made things a little less tense for Boston with his third-inning slam, which erased an early deficit. Nothing is slowing down the shortstop -- not his nearly three-week stay on the disabled or not Sunday's day off. He's 7-for-13 with a double, a home run and six RBI in the three games since being activated.
