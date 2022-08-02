Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
