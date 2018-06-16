Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Surpasses 2017 homer total
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Boston's 7-6 defeat to Seattle on Friday.
The 25-year-old has now eclipsed his home run total from last season following this third-inning blast off James Paxton, which gives him 11 through 214 at-bats. He's complimented the uptick in power with a .280/.342/.514 slash line, and Bogaerts is on pace for 25 long balls, which would top the career-high mark of 21 he posted in 2016 if he's able to maintain the pace.
