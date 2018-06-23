Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sustains finger sprain

Bogaerts left Friday's game after spraining his left index finger, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

When sliding into second base in during the sixth inning, Bogaerts' hand protector hit the dirt and caused his hand to contort, which might've led to the injury. Eduardo Nunez batted for him in the seventh. Consider X-Man day-to-day until the Red Sox provide a postgame update.

More News
Our Latest Stories