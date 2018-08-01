Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sustains hand bruise Tuesday

Bogaerts was diagnosed with a right hand bruise after undergoing X-rays following Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts was hit by a pitch on the right hand late in the game, but did not exit. The diagnosis is obviously good news, but the 25-year-old remains wary due to a similar issue that plagued him in 2017. Bogaerts will continue to be evaluated on the Red Sox off day Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising for the team to remain cautious and give him an additional day of rest if there is even the slightest concern.