Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts was hitless in his first four at-bats, but he took Blue Jays closer Anthony Bass deep to tie the game in the ninth inning. The solo shot was his ninth homer of the year, to go with three stolen bases, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored through 39 games. He's slashing .277/.335/.525 in 155 plate appearances.
