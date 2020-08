Bogaerts went 1-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The stolen base was Bogaerts' first of the season. He was a more frequent base stealer during the early part of his in MLB career, but Bogaerts has attempted fewer steals in more recent seasons. Bogaerts has been one of Boston's top hitters to start 2020, batting .333/.404/.619 over 13 games.