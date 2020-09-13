Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The Tampa battery of Tyler Glasnow and Michael Perez was helpless to stop Boston baserunners on the evening, as the Red Sox went 6-for-6 on steal attempts. For his part, Bogaerts is a perfect 5-for-5 on the year to go along with a .276/.339/.509 slash line, 10 homers, 26 RBI and 26 runs through 45 games.