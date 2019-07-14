Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Takes team lead in HR

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Bogaerts' fourth-inning home run was the third in 11 plate appearances. He's amplified his run production with five homers, 19 RBI and 10 runs over the last 11 games.

