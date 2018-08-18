Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three extra-base hits in win

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Rays.

Bogaerts got the Red Sox back in the game after they'd fallen behind, 3-0, after the top of the first. His two-run triple, his first three-bagger in 2018, quickly closed the gap. Watching Bogaerts go off on Tampa Bay pitching isn't a surprise. Boston's shortstop is 20-for-49 (.408) with 14 extra-base hits in 2018 off the Rays' staff.