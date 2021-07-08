Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The shortstop led off the sixth inning with a double and scored on a Christian Arroyo single. Bogaerts added an RBI double in the eighth to pull Boston within a run, but that was as close as it got. The 28-year-old went 0-for-8 in his last two games, but his performance Wednesday put an end to the mini-skid. For the year, he's slashing .323/.385/.535 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 54 runs scored, five stolen bases and 27 doubles through 348 plate appearances. He's racked up 100 hits in 82 games.