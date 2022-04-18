Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Twins.

Bogaerts stayed hot Monday, posting a second consecutive three-hit performance and raising his batting average from .290 to .333 in the process. After having only two three hits in his prior six games, the shortstop has tallied six in the last two days, including two doubles. He continues to remain one of the elite options at his position in 2022.