Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in loss to Rays

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Rays.

The shortstop continues his torrid August pace, and Bogaerts is now hitting .333 (20-for-60) on the month with three homers, three steals, 11 runs and 16 RBI in 18 games. With a secure spot in the heart of the Red Sox order, the 25-year-old should continue piling up value over the final weeks of the season.