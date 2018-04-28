Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in return

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Bogaerts was fresh off the disabled list, playing his first game since recovering from a cracked bone in his left ankle. At the time of his injury, he was one of the hottest hitters in baseball and that continued Friday after he missed 16 games. Bogaerts has six multi-hit games out of 10 played thus far.