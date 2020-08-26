Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.
Five different Red Sox had multi-hit nights, but it was Bogaerts who led the hit parade. The 27-year-old is slashing a dynamic .355/.400/.613 over his last eight games with two homers, five runs and six RBI.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in second straight•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers in three-hit effort•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back as expected•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting due to minor injury•