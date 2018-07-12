Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in win over Rangers

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The shortstop has banged out an extra-base hit in six of his last seven games, pushing Bogaerts' slash line on the season back up to .283/.355/.526. The 25-year-old remains on track for career highs in homers, RBI and OPS.