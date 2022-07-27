Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Guardians.

Bogaerts doubled in the bottom of the first inning before ripping an RBI single off Bryan Shaw in the third frame. He later added a second two-bagger and came around to score in the eighth. The shortstop has now produced seven multi-hit contests over his last 14 games, raising his average from .306 to .317 over that stretch. Bogaerts is still in the middle of a power drought though, hitting only two long balls over his last 50 games since May 28.