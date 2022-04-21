Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

After singling in his previous two at-bats, Bogaerts came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second and ripped an RBI double down the left-field line. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was able to get the next hitter -- Alex Verdugo -- to ground out to the left side, which scored another run and moved Bogaerts to third. However, Bogaerts was stranded at third to end the game as Romano retired the next two batters via ground balls. Thursday's performance was Bogaerts' fourth three-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-hit game over his last five starts.