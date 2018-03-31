Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Two more doubles in Friday's win
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.
He's gotten off to a blistering start, rapping out five hits -- including four doubles -- in two games. Bogaerts actually has an active 11-game hitting streak dating back to last September, and if the 25-year-old has corrected the issues at the plate that prevented him from elevating and driving the ball as much as he needed to last season, he's more than capable of matching or improving on the impressive fantasy numbers he produced in 2016.
