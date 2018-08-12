Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Undergoing X-ray?

Bogaerts was seen walking with a team trainer after Saturday's second doubleheader game and was expected to have an X-ray, but he later said he was fine, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Abraham's report on Bogaerts' reaction to the testing didn't seem to raise much urgency over the matter, but given Bogaerts' recent troubles with wrist soreness from being hit by a pitch, it's easy to be concerned either way. The team should release more details in the near future.