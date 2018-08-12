Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Undergoing X-ray?
Bogaerts was seen walking with a team trainer after Saturday's second doubleheader game and was expected to have an X-ray, but he later said he was fine, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Abraham's report on Bogaerts' reaction to the testing didn't seem to raise much urgency over the matter, but given Bogaerts' recent troubles with wrist soreness from being hit by a pitch, it's easy to be concerned either way. The team should release more details in the near future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts out three hits•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers and drives in four•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Enters Friday's game late•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not being rushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...