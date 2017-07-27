Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Unlikely to land on DL
Bogaerts, who has suffered groin and hand injuries, is not expected to land on the disabled list, according to manager John Farrell, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Farrell said Bogaerts looks fine when taking batting practice and that it's only a matter of timing in games. "He's going to have to work through it," said the manager. Since injuring his groin earlier this month, Bogaerts has gone 8-for-56 (.143) over 15 games. Getting hit by a pitch on his hand certainly hasn't helped matters. For now, the Red Sox will keep him active, but should they decide to go the DL route, there's a legitimate plan B after Boston acquired Eduardo Nunez from the Giants.
