Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Unlikely to play Saturday
Bogaerts (finger) is unlikely to play Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Bogaerts suffered a sprained finger while sliding into second base Friday. He was replaced in Friday's game by Brock Holt, who is expected to start in his place Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sustains finger sprain•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Knocks in two Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swats another long ball•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Surpasses 2017 homer total•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records 10th home run•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Homers against Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.