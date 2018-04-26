Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will be activated Friday
Bogaerts (ankle) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts has been on the shelf since April 9 due to a cracked bone in his left ankle. The shortstop will be inserted back into the lineup for Friday's series opener but is expected to receive regular time off for the next week or so in order to stay fresh and healthy.
