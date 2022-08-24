Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts (back) will be out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts went 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday before exiting the contest with mid-back spasms, and he'll be held out of the starting nine for at least one game. Tommy Pham also left with back spasms Tuesday, so the Red Sox are expected to make a roster move to add a position player, though it's unclear if either Bogaerts or Pham will require a trip to the injured list.