Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Works out again Tuesday

Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Bogaerts (ankle) would hit and field grounders Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts' ability to put in a workout for the second consecutive day offers further evidence that his sore left ankle isn't a major concern. The 27-year-old could be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut within the next few days.

