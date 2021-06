Rios was traded from the Mariners to the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rios was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday, but he'll now be added to Boston's 40-man roster after Ryan Weber was designated for assignment as part of a shuffle. He'll likely report to Triple-A Worcester to begin his time with his new organization but could provide bullpen depth for the major-league club at some point.